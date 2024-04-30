KBR (NYSE:KBR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.40-$7.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.52 billion. KBR also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.300 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on KBR from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, KBR has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.43.

KBR Price Performance

KBR remained flat at $66.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,136. KBR has a 12-month low of $49.37 and a 12-month high of $66.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.08% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KBR will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

