PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Posts Earnings Results

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.
PACCAR Price Performance
Shares of PCAR traded down $7.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.34. The company had a trading volume of 820,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $68.40 and a twelve month high of $125.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.69 and its 200-day moving average is $102.18.
PACCAR Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.31%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,946 shares of company stock worth $7,003,148 in the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About PACCAR
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
