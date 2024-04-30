Naviter Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,039 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,908 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 22,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 37,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 326,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 14.85%. On average, analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.1695 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is presently 48.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

