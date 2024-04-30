Naviter Wealth LLC Purchases 48,866 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,337 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,866 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 3.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.42. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $4.32.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 8.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

