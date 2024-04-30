Naviter Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Naviter Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,142 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.6% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 173,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $37.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

British American Tobacco Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.7431 per share. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

