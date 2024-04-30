Naviter Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 2,742 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VOO opened at $467.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $470.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $441.33. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $370.92 and a 1-year high of $483.23. The company has a market capitalization of $423.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

