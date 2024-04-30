National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Purchased by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in National Grid by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 70,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in National Grid by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,260,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in National Grid during the 4th quarter worth $6,123,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid in the third quarter worth $2,775,000. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NGG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,165.00.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $66.46 on Tuesday. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $74.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.91 and a 200-day moving average of $65.83.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

