Mather Group LLC. Acquires 694 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXQ Capital LP increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 42,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 39.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 8,311 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.74.

TXN stock opened at $179.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.67 and a 200 day moving average of $162.46.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

