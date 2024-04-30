Hercules Capital (HTGC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.48 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hercules Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average is $17.09. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 69.26%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HTGC shares. Compass Point cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

