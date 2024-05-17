biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in shares of biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 829,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,091 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in biote were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTMD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of biote in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in biote in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in biote by 768.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 21,669 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of biote in the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of biote in the third quarter valued at about $712,000. 21.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of biote from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. B. Riley assumed coverage on biote in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on biote in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.55 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of biote in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, biote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.11.

biote Stock Performance

Shares of BTMD stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $435.26 million, a PE ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 0.87. biote Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $8.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23.

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. biote had a net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that biote Corp. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support.

