Insider Buying: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Major Shareholder Acquires $33,676.54 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 3,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $33,676.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,464,859 shares in the company, valued at $58,119,082.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Clifford Sosin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, Clifford Sosin acquired 225,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $1,964,250.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Clifford Sosin bought 350,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,690,000.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Clifford Sosin purchased 311,715 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $4,273,612.65.

Cardlytics Stock Performance

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardlytics

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 55.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $89.17 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 349.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter valued at $173,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 600.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cardlytics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Cardlytics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

