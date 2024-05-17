Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Raised to $61.00 at Piper Sandler

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Devon Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.83.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $49.24 on Tuesday. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.43.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.79%.

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1,365.3% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

