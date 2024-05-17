Boston Partners Decreases Position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,385 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.24% of Merchants Bancorp worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 944,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,628 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 795,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,869,000 after buying an additional 102,051 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after buying an additional 39,248 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 42,253.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 217,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after buying an additional 216,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 11.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 18,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $42.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.17. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.68.

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.43. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $355.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

MBIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.50 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Wednesday.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

