TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Shares Down 13.3%

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 13.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,550 ($32.03) and last traded at GBX 2,556.65 ($32.11). 270,457 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 281% from the average session volume of 70,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,950 ($37.05).

TBC Bank Group Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.33, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,135.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,943.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nino (Venera) Suknidze sold 10,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,237 ($40.66), for a total transaction of £328,523.13 ($412,613.83). 23.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TBC Bank Group

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, insurance, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers mortgage, digital, consumer, car, overdraft, and pawnshop loans; and term deposits, mortgage, credit cards; current, and nominee account services.

