Insider Selling: Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) CFO Sells $39,321.60 in Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) CFO Mark F. Labay sold 5,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $39,321.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,188.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Everi Stock Performance

Shares of Everi stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $631.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.82 million. Everi had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Everi in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Everi from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Everi

Institutional Trading of Everi

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Everi by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,424,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,320,000 after acquiring an additional 30,780 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Everi by 46.8% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Everi by 352.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,802 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Everi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Everi by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.