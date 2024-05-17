Boston Partners Lowers Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $210.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.66. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.92 and a 52-week high of $216.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CLH. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at $897,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,502,193.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,385 shares of company stock valued at $6,113,742 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

