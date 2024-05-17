Insider Selling: Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Chairman Sells 5,040 Shares of Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $38,304.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,082,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,223,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $7.51 on Friday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $631.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 2.09.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.82 million. Everi had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Everi by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,424,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,320,000 after acquiring an additional 30,780 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 46.8% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Everi by 352.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 21,802 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Everi by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EVRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Everi from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

