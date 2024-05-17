Gary L. Hinkle Purchases 600 Shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Stock

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.23 per share, with a total value of $30,138.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,022,973.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:BHRB opened at $50.85 on Friday. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.11 and its 200-day moving average is $54.14.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

