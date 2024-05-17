Gary L. Hinkle Purchases 600 Shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Stock

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.23 per share, with a total value of $30,138.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,022,973.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:BHRB opened at $50.85 on Friday. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.11 and its 200-day moving average is $54.14.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Burke & Herbert Financial Services
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Reasons Nvidia is on The Verge of a 4 Digit Stock Price
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Bargain Alert: Lululemon Shares Could Be About To Hit Rally Mode
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Bears Sent a False Alarm for Under Armour Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.