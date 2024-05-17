Scott N. Flanders Buys 25,000 Shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) Director Scott N. Flanders acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 521,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,439. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Fathom Stock Performance

Shares of FTHM stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $70.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.91 million. Fathom had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 43.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FTHM shares. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Fathom from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stephens lowered their target price on Fathom from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Fathom from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Fathom from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Fathom by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,546,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 289,978 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fathom by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 192,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 43,383 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fathom by 3.2% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fathom during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

