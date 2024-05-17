Insider Selling: California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Director Sells 555 Shares of Stock

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $29,559.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,916.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $53.25 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $58.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $1.00. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $270.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

California Water Service Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.80%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CWT shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on California Water Service Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Water Service Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in California Water Service Group by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,096,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,867,000 after purchasing an additional 240,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,099,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,877,000 after acquiring an additional 270,786 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,024,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,488,000 after acquiring an additional 43,285 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in California Water Service Group by 51.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

