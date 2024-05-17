Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Shares Up 13.2%

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) shot up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 489.05 ($6.14) and last traded at GBX 489.05 ($6.14). 268,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 111,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 432 ($5.43).

Zotefoams Trading Up 7.3 %

The company has a market cap of £254.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,568.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 385.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 356.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Get Zotefoams alerts:

Zotefoams Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.28. Zotefoams’s dividend payout ratio is 3,684.21%.

Insider Activity

Zotefoams Company Profile

In other Zotefoams news, insider Gary McGrath sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 432 ($5.43), for a total transaction of £7,123.68 ($8,947.10). In related news, insider Malcolm Swift bought 5,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 394 ($4.95) per share, with a total value of £21,350.86 ($26,815.95). Also, insider Gary McGrath sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 432 ($5.43), for a total transaction of £7,123.68 ($8,947.10). Insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; and Ecozote foam for plastic products that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zotefoams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zotefoams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.