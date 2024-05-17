Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Trading Down 9.7%

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4,245 ($53.32) and last traded at GBX 4,260 ($53.50). Approximately 162,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 78,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,720 ($59.28).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($74.10) price target on shares of Bank of Georgia Group in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 462.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,976.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,219.34.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

