Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Trading Down 9.7%

Posted by on May 17th, 2024

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEOGet Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4,245 ($53.32) and last traded at GBX 4,260 ($53.50). Approximately 162,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 78,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,720 ($59.28).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($74.10) price target on shares of Bank of Georgia Group in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bank of Georgia Group

Bank of Georgia Group Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 462.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,976.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,219.34.

About Bank of Georgia Group

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.