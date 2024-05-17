65,339 Shares in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners acquired a new position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 65,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Futu by 7.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Futu in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Futu by 24.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 224.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares during the period.

Get Futu alerts:

Futu Price Performance

FUTU opened at $77.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.65. Futu Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.91 and a fifty-two week high of $77.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $303.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.14 million. Futu had a net margin of 42.77% and a return on equity of 18.46%. Analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

FUTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Futu from $76.90 to $75.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, CLSA upgraded Futu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Futu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

View Our Latest Report on FUTU

Futu Profile

(Free Report)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.