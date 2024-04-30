Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.26

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.2602 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 14.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.
Organization of Football Prognostics Price Performance
GOFPY opened at C$8.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.54. Organization of Football Prognostics has a 12-month low of C$7.51 and a 12-month high of C$9.50.
Organization of Football Prognostics Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Organization of Football Prognostics
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- CVS Stock is Nearing a 52-Week Low, Better Buy Than Walgreens?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Did the Rally in Coca-Cola Company Stock Just Fizzle Out?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Analyst Sentiment, Revenue Growth Will Lead AbbVie Stock Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Organization of Football Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organization of Football Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.