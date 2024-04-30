Capital Investment Counsel Inc Raises Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mosaic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 13,778 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,471,000 after purchasing an additional 840,304 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.1% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 516.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG opened at $95.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.87 and a 200 day moving average of $96.68. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $100.42.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

