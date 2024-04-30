WW International (WW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect WW International to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. WW International has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $205.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.95 million. On average, analysts expect WW International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
WW International Stock Up 6.3 %
Shares of WW opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.28. WW International has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $13.31. The stock has a market cap of $147.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.77.
About WW International
WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.
