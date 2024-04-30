WW International (WW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect WW International to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. WW International has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $205.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.95 million. On average, analysts expect WW International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WW opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.28. WW International has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $13.31. The stock has a market cap of $147.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on WW International from $8.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of WW International in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of WW International from $3.00 to $2.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.01.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

