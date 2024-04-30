11,278 Shares in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Bought by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bruker by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

In related news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $1,350,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,618.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $81.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $844.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.85%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

