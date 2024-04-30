Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at HC Wainwright

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.25 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

EKSO opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.61. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 90.80% and a negative net margin of 83.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,752 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC owned 0.30% of Ekso Bionics worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

