Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.86-0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68-1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion. Onsemi also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.860-0.980 EPS.

Onsemi Price Performance

Onsemi stock opened at $70.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.71. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Onsemi’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Onsemi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ON

Onsemi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.