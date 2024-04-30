Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.89-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.025-1.055 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion. Sensata Technologies also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.890-0.950 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ST. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America cut Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.65. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $47.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -713.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.05 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -959.81%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

