Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hope Bancorp Stock Down 9.4 %
HOPE stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13.
Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.
Hope Bancorp Company Profile
Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.
