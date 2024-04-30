Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Takes $179,000 Position in Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 17,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,640,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Westrock Coffee by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 272,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 112,254 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 163,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Westrock Coffee during the third quarter worth $106,000. 45.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WEST opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.67. Westrock Coffee has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $12.37.

Westrock Coffee ( NASDAQ:WEST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Westrock Coffee had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 41.02%. The business had revenue of $214.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westrock Coffee will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WEST shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Westrock Coffee from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Westrock Coffee from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

