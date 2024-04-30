Magnus Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,334 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 476.4% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 43,287 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 35,777 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $2,158,000. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 503,269 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $22,068,000 after acquiring an additional 147,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $154.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMCSA

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.