PGGM Investments Raises Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in PTC were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 46,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in PTC by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in PTC by 9.0% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 66,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Trading Down 0.2 %

PTC opened at $180.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.72, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.17. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.42 and a 12 month high of $194.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.59 million. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PTC

Insider Activity at PTC

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,478 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.