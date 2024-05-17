FY2024 EPS Estimates for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Raised by Raymond James

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Trican Well Service in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now forecasts that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Trican Well Service’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.14. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of C$254.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$244.57 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TCW. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trican Well Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.46.

Shares of TSE TCW opened at C$4.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$863.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.82. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of C$3.06 and a 12 month high of C$5.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Trican Well Service’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

