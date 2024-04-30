Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 121 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1,205.8% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 40.8% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,999,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.71.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.2 %

HON stock opened at $193.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.11 and a 200-day moving average of $196.47.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

