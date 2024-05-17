FY2024 Earnings Forecast for SilverCrest Metals Inc. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report released on Tuesday, May 14th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.13. SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 47.62% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The business had revenue of C$83.49 million for the quarter.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals stock opened at C$12.36 on Friday. SilverCrest Metals has a twelve month low of C$5.54 and a twelve month high of C$12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.63.

(Get Free Report)

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.