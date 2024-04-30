Verify Smart (OTCMKTS:VSMR) and Vale (NYSE:VALE) Financial Comparison

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) and Verify Smart (OTCMKTS:VSMR – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vale and Verify Smart, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vale 1 4 6 0 2.45 Verify Smart 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vale currently has a consensus target price of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 33.41%. Given Vale’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vale is more favorable than Verify Smart.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Vale has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verify Smart has a beta of 3, meaning that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vale and Verify Smart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vale 18.72% 19.59% 8.54% Verify Smart N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.9% of Vale shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vale and Verify Smart’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vale $41.78 billion 1.34 $7.98 billion $1.81 6.90 Verify Smart N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vale has higher revenue and earnings than Verify Smart.

Summary

Vale beats Verify Smart on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vale

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services. The Energy Transition Materials segment produces and extracts nickel used to produce stainless steel, electric vehicles, and metal alloys; and its by-products, such as gold, silver, cobalt, precious metals, platinum, and others, as well as copper used in the construction sector to produce pipes and electrical wires. The company was formerly known as Companhia Vale do Rio Doce and changed its name to Vale S.A. in May 2009. Vale S.A. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Verify Smart

Verify Smart Corp. provides wireless software solutions focused on IP fraud protection for secure authenticated transactions and celebrity services for fans interactions worldwide. The company's software solutions are delivered as Software as a Service model over the Internet, and allows its clients to access the company's application software and databases. Its products include VerifyNGo, which provides instant personal verification to combat fraud and identity theft through mobile device; and Prvii, a mobile communications service that enables celebrities to monetize their fan base via messaging channels. Verify Smart Corp. promotes its products and services across various markets, including consumer brands, financial services, sports/entertainment, governments, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as Treasure Explorations Inc. and changed its name to Verify Smart Corp. in March 2009. Verify Smart Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Fernley, Nevada.

