Analysts Set Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) PT at $13.64

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.64.
DNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th.
Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 0.2 %
Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.
Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -181.82%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $100,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,048,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,701,292.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 120,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.
About Dun & Bradstreet
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.
