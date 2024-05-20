AWM Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

AWM Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of AWM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $20,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $178.53. 834,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,933. The firm has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.15. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

