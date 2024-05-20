Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Purchases 234 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,607 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15,667.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,901,000 after buying an additional 1,250,118 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,633,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 622.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 805,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,180,000 after buying an additional 694,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,909,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,298,000 after buying an additional 608,062 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $178.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,933. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $179.56. The company has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

