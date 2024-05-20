Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCR stock traded down $1.85 on Monday, reaching $307.50. 44,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,918. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $307.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.41. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $247.52 and a 1-year high of $319.44.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

