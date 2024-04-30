TTM Technologies (TTMI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect TTM Technologies to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. TTM Technologies has set its Q1 guidance at $0.24-0.30 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at 0.240-0.300 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $569.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.03 million. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.83%. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect TTM Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.73. TTM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

In other news, insider Tom Clapprood sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $57,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,310.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

