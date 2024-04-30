PTC (PTC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect PTC to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.59 million. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. On average, analysts expect PTC to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PTC Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $180.68 on Tuesday. PTC has a 52-week low of $124.42 and a 52-week high of $194.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.72, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.17.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling
In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,478. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.
PTC Company Profile
PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PTC
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.