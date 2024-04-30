PTC (PTC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect PTC to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.59 million. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. On average, analysts expect PTC to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $180.68 on Tuesday. PTC has a 52-week low of $124.42 and a 52-week high of $194.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.72, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.40.

View Our Latest Report on PTC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,478. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.