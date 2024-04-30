Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.31.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DNUT shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DNUT

Krispy Kreme Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ DNUT opened at $13.01 on Thursday. Krispy Kreme has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $17.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.95 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Tattersfield sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $1,282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,936,940 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,570.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,423,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,037,000 after buying an additional 1,721,287 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,895,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,984,000 after buying an additional 97,037 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,221,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,994,000 after buying an additional 3,439,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after buying an additional 109,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Krispy Kreme

(Get Free Report

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.