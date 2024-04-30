Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Increased to $258.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $252.00 to $258.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $258.78.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on UNP

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE UNP opened at $240.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.15 and a 200 day moving average of $235.56. The company has a market capitalization of $147.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $190.71 and a 1 year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.