StockNews.com Downgrades Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Electromed from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Electromed stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. Electromed has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $141.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 0.43.

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.69 million during the quarter. Electromed had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 7.62%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Electromed stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 4.89% of Electromed worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

