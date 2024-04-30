Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Cut to C$16.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mullen Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Acumen Capital decreased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mullen Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$17.89.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Mullen Group

Mullen Group Stock Performance

TSE MTL opened at C$13.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.20. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$12.82 and a 1 year high of C$16.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.38.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$498.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$500.00 million. Mullen Group had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 1.3498623 EPS for the current year.

Mullen Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 49.66%.

About Mullen Group

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.