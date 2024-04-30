CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Price Target Raised to $10.00

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEMEX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CEMEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of CEMEX from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.53.

CEMEX Stock Down 2.0 %

CEMEX stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CEMEX has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average is $7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.89, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.47.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CEMEX will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in CEMEX by 75.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in CEMEX by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 40.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

