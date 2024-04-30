China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance
Shares of CJJD opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $12.30.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than China Jo-Jo Drugstores
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.